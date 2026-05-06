Michoacán's avocado now has a geographical indication

The Michoacán avocado quality label is now official. The new Geographical Indication "Avocado Franja Michoacán" has come into effect following its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation, officially acknowledging the unique qualities of the fruit associated with its origin.

The label, issued by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, encompasses numerous municipalities known for their production tradition and presence in international markets. This certification is exclusively for Hass avocados that meet specific standards for shape, texture, color, and internal quality.

The measure is part of the so-called Plan Michoacán, a strategy promoted by the federal government to strengthen the state's economic and social development. The state accounts for about 75 percent of national production, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In addition to geographical recognition, the sector is making progress in labor control and traceability. These include the Labor Certificate for Agro-exports and the VELAGRO platform, which, in coordination with the Mexican Social Security Institute, ensures that fruit destined for export complies with formal employment standards.

The specifications also establish strict field and post-harvest conditions: manual harvesting during cool hours, careful handling of the fruit, and limits on container filling to prevent damage. Any pieces that fall to the ground during harvesting are automatically excluded from commercial sale.

In the domestic market, distribution occurs via large wholesale centers, with the Central de Abasto in Mexico City serving as the primary logistical hub. From this hub, products are redistributed to other parts of the country, while exports are managed by importers at the destination.

The United States, Europe, and Canada are key international buyers, as the new label aims to enhance the Mexican avocado's position, elevate its standards, and add value to the entire supply chain.

Source: eleconomista.com.mx