Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with San Diego Guac Off challenge

Avocados From Peru (AFP) marked the soft launch of its 2026 U.S. season with its third annual San Diego Guac Off Challenge, held at SeaWorld San Diego during Viva La Música and the SoCal Taco Festival, part of Southern California's largest Latino music celebration.

The high-energy event at the Taco Fest Village Stage featured a live competition among local radio personalities Danielle (91X), Kristi (Magic 92.5), and Pandar (Z90), each presenting their own guacamole creation using fresh avocados from Peru.

After a spirited competition, Kristi Jagger from Magic 92.5 San Diego was crowned champion, taking home the Avocados From Peru Silver Avocado Trophy.

© Avocados from Peru

Now in its third year, the Guac Off Challenge continues to grow as a signature experiential platform. The San Diego event is one of three Guac Off activations planned across the United States in 2026, each designed to engage consumers in key markets during peak season.

The event aligns with the organization's broader omni-channel approach, integrating retail partnerships, digital media, and experiential activations to drive awareness, increase consumption, and support retail movement.

© Avocados from Peru

Kristi Jagger from Magic 92.5 and Xavier Equiha of Avocados From Peru.

"Cinco de Mayo represents one of the most important consumption moments for avocados in the United States," said Xavier Equihua, president & CEO of Avocados From Peru. "Our Guac Off Challenge allows us to connect directly with consumers in an authentic way while reinforcing our broader retail and media strategy across key markets."

As part of its "Eat Healthy, Live Green" philosophy, the organization continues to promote the nutritional benefits of avocados.

For more information:

Avocados from Peru

[email protected]

https://avocadosfromperu.com/