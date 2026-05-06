Brazilian exporters adjust shipments to help maintain mango prices in Europe

"This year, the quality of Brazilian mangoes is better. Disease rates are much lower than in previous years," stated Willian Aislan Lima, commercial director of Mango Man Trade Company, referring to the climatic impacts on production. Although rainfall has impacted certain production regions, the effect has been less severe than in previous seasons, enabling sustained good supply levels and high-quality fruit.

Prices have performed well in the early months of the year. "Prices were good in January, February, and March. However, with the arrival of South African mangoes, prices declined slightly, even though Brazil sent less volume, which helped maintain favorable prices. Currently, prices are on the rise compared to previous weeks, increasing from around 3.50-4.00 euros per kilo to an average of 4.50-5.00 euros, driven by a decrease in African supply," he stated.

© Mango Man Company

Lima noted that South Africa's behaviour influences Brazilian export planning. "When South Africa handles large sizes, and we handle small sizes, it affects prices and market stability," he said, explaining that companies adjust shipments based on competition and demand.

Brazil's harvest season peaks from June to November, involving significant quantities of varieties like Tommy Atkins, Palmer, Keitt, and Kent. "We are in a transition phase, but Brazil's main season starts after June," Lima noted. This time frame accounts for the largest export volume and aligns with drier weather, which enhances post-harvest quality.

© Mango Man Company

However, the executive cautioned about cost pressures in the sector: "The cost of doing business in Brazil is very high. The war has significantly increased the price of cardboard, paper, and freight." Additionally, an extra logistics surcharge for "war cost" was applied to international shipping routes, further raising the final price per box.

Mango Man and other Brazilian exporters adopt a flexible approach to managing shipments and prices, focusing on maintaining stability in global markets and strengthening relationships with European clients. With consistent quality and an organized supply chain, the outlook for the second half of 2026 remains positive.

"The second half of the year will be good, with less rain, better quality, and we'll ship the same or more than last year," Lima concluded.

For more information:

Willian Aislan Lima

Mango Man Trade Company

Brazil

Tel: +55 74 8133-4117

Email: [email protected]