More volume and lower prices for Mexican avocados

"In 2026, exports to the United States reached record-breaking levels," says APEAM director general Luis Javier, highlighting some important figures, such as the 127,000 tons shipped during the week of the Super Bowl, an all-time high. Also, between 105,000 and 110,000 tons are expected for the week of May 5, which shows the extent to which demand is growing in the U.S. market.

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This dynamism is due, in part, to changes in consumption habits. According to the executive, avocados are no longer associated just with guacamole and have become more widely integrated into people's regular diets. "The American market is now consuming avocados in many different ways for breakfast, lunch, or dinner," he says.

In terms of production, Mexico continues to benefit from its year-round supply, which is a structural advantage over other competing countries. "We have four seasons and produce four varieties all year round," says Luis Javier. This makes it possible to keep the supply stable and always be ready to meet the international demand.

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By the end of the cycle, export volumes are expected to come close to or even exceed 1.2 million tons, consolidating the sector's growth.

However, this increase in volumes has had an impact on the price levels. "This year hasn't been good. We've had more supply, and this has taken a toll," says the director of APEAM, pointing to an imbalance between supply and demand that has put downward pressure on prices. However, a partial recovery is expected, driven by international events and an eventual reduction in supply.

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In terms of competition, Mexico maintains a dominant position in the United States, while countries such as Peru and Colombia have a smaller share. "I see them more as a complement than as competition," says Luis Javier, stressing that the presence of other countries contributes to guaranteeing a continuous supply to the consumer.

Given the strong dependence on the U.S. market, APEAM acknowledges the need for diversification. Europe, Asia, and new destinations such as Brazil have been included in the future strategy. "We need to go a step further and diversify our markets," says the executive, underlining the interest in expanding the international presence of Mexican avocados.

For more information:

Lic. Luis Javier

APEAM

Mexico

Tel.: +52 452 503 3000 ext. 1701

[email protected]

www.apeamac.com