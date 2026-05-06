U.S. House Farm Bill expands support for organic agriculture

The House-passed Farm Bill includes provisions for organic agriculture, reflecting advocacy by OTA members, partners, and organic sector representatives across the country.

As the Farm Bill moves to the Senate, the organic sector is calling for organic agriculture to remain a priority within federal agricultural policy.

The U.S. organic market now exceeds US$76 billion and is projected to reach US$100 billion by 2030. According to the OTA, consumer trust in the USDA Organic seal depends on standards, enforcement, data, technical assistance, and investment supporting participation in organic production.

What the House bill includes

One of the main provisions in the House bill is a risk-based organic oversight framework. The proposal would allow oversight to be scaled according to risk while maintaining enforcement measures where required. According to the OTA, the aim is to improve efficiency and reduce administrative burden for lower-risk operations.

The bill also reauthorizes the Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative through fiscal year 2031. It maintains funding authority for research linked to organic transition barriers, organic practices, and outcome measurement tools.

The legislation also extends the Organic Production and Market Data Initiative through 2031 and adds new reporting requirements for the organic dairy sector, including feed prices, cost of production, organic milk prices, regional reporting, and periodic market reports.

In addition, the House bill would increase the EQIP payment limit for conservation practices related to organic production from US$140,000 to US$200,000 for fiscal years 2027 through 2031.

Other provisions focus on technical assistance, outreach, education, and USDA reporting on barriers limiting organic farm participation in federal programs.

Senate discussions continue

The OTA said discussions with Senate leadership are already underway as work on the Senate Farm Bill continues.

According to the organization, the Senate has an opportunity to expand organic provisions further, including measures supporting domestic organic production, enforcement, research, transition assistance, market data, and supply chain infrastructure.

The OTA also pointed to proposals contained in the Domestic Organic Investment Act as part of the broader discussion around future organic sector development.

What comes next

The OTA said it will continue working with lawmakers, members, and industry partners during the Senate process to support organic sector priorities within the final Farm Bill framework.

© OTAFor more information:

Organic Trade Association

Tel: +1 202 643 4965

www.ota.com