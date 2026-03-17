Climate change and retailer pressure squeeze European organic growers

BioOrganic has been active on the European organic fresh produce market for 25+ years. This family business, based in the Netherlands and Italy, supplies a wide range of organic products, from fresh fruit and vegetables to processed goods like juices, concentrates, and gluten-free baking products.

The Italian branch began in 1999, with the Netherlands following in 2006. "We started in the fresh market, but soon met growers who had products that didn't meet supermarket requirements. That's how we ended up in the processing industry," says Rob Grabert, who owns BioOrganic's Dutch branch.

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Carrots and beets are core Dutch products

In Italy, the company focuses primarily on citrus and spring crops. In the Netherlands, carrots, beets, and potatoes are central. Products unsuitable for the fresh market are supplied to the processing industry. That gives growers more sales security. "It helps enormously in building a relationship with growers if you also purchase products that don't fit into the fresh segment."

BioOrganic sells about two-thirds of its wares to the fresh market. The remainder is processed by, among others, juicing and processing companies. The company also invests in new niches, such as gluten-free baking products in Italy. What started as a family hobby has grown into an important activity. "We've grown by 40% in this sector," says Rob.

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Family business with personal involvement

Rob's personal involvement with growers and clients is a vital feature of BioOrganic. "We're a small family business. If something goes wrong, growers know I'm personally responsible." The company does not consider itself a traditional trading company, but a link between growers and buyers. It helps growers market surpluses, too, building trust in the chain.

Risks for organic farmers © Bioorganic

Grabert is critical of the current market structure, believing organic farmers often bear the greatest risks. "Prices are uncertain, agreements with retailers are lacking, and financing for investments is difficult," he says. To provide growers with greater certainty, Rob wants minimum prices and clear agreements on sales periods.

Besides economic risks, climate change and extreme weather are becoming more prevalent. Especially in southern Italy, with its water shortages and heavy rainfall.

Transparency and trust

BioOrganic deliberately works exclusively with European organic products and communicates transparently with growers and customers. "If there's excess produce, we help the growers; if there's too little, we help the clients."

According to Rob, that is the crux of the company's strength. "We don't work ad hoc. We build long-term relationships. Our growers' trust is our true capital," he concludes. (JG)

For more information: © Bioorganic

Bioorganic Holland B.V.

Gravin Annastraat 1

6085CJ Horn

Tel: (+31) 475 520362

[email protected]

www.bioorganic.nl