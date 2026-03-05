U.S. organic produce sales reach $22.7 billion in 2025

U.S. sales of certified organic products reached US$76.6 billion in 2025, according to the 2026 Organic Market Report released by the Organic Trade Association (OTA). The sector recorded annual growth of 6.8%, compared with 3.4% growth in the broader marketplace.

Within the organic sector, fresh produce remained the largest category. Organic produce sales reached US$22.7 billion, accounting for nearly 30% of total organic sales in the United States. The category recorded annual growth of 5.3%.

© Organic Trade Association

Fresh produce continues to act as a primary entry point for consumers purchasing organic products. The report notes that demand for products perceived as having cleaner ingredients and production methods continues to influence purchasing decisions.

Among produce items, berries remained the largest segment. Organic berry sales reached US$4.4 billion, increasing by 10.5% compared with the previous year.

Citrus also recorded strong growth, with sales increasing by 18.1%. Bananas posted double-digit growth as well, rising 12.6% and surpassing the US$1 billion sales mark.

The report highlights that consumer interest in health and wellness continues to influence purchasing patterns, with buyers increasingly focusing on product transparency and production methods.

Younger consumers, particularly Millennials and Generation Z, are playing a growing role in shaping organic purchasing trends. According to the report, these consumers are placing greater emphasis on factors such as production practices, sustainability, and transparency when selecting food products.

Despite the expansion of new product claims and labels in the retail environment, the USDA Organic certification continues to be recognized by consumers as a key reference point for organic products.

Looking ahead, the report indicates that the organic sector is expected to continue expanding. Industry projections suggest organic sales could increase by US$24 billion over the next five years, with the market expected to exceed US$100 billion by 2030.

