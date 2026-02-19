"Challenging organic apple season, but sales now picking up"

While this year's Belgian organic top fruit season has largely followed the conventional segment, the apple market in particular is under pressure. That sentiment is shared by organic grower Hugo Jacobs of Jacobs Fruit. "Apples have been especially challenging this season," says the grower from Sint-Truiden. "The fruit remained on the small side, which made it harder to market. That has definitely affected sales."

A similar picture is emerging across the market. Gunther De Vadder of BelOrta previously indicated that there are clear differences in apple quality and that retail selection is particularly strict. Size, weight, and firmness are closely examined, meaning a considerable share of the volume cannot be sold as table fruit and is diverted to processing. With countries such as Germany, France, and Poland also having ample supplies, export offers little relief. As a result, prices are under pressure.

Hugo acknowledges the difficult start to the season. "We were also affected by the drought, which did not support the growing process. At the beginning, sales were slow." Since then, he says, the market has improved. "Fortunately, sales are now picking up." The company works with various varieties, including Jonagold, Boskoop, Braeburn, and Natyra, in order to spread risk and respond more flexibly to market conditions. "That diversification is important for us. It gives us a bit more breathing room throughout the season."

Positive organic pear season

The situation for pears has been more positive. While there were quality issues in the conventional segment, the organic pears at Jacobs Fruit performed relatively well. "They were of good quality and ripened on time. We have not experienced any major problems, and sales have generally gone smoothly."

The pear market has shown more activity since January, partly due to exports to Switzerland and Italy, among others, but for Hugo, the pear season has already come to an end. "Like last year, we were sold out of organic pears by mid-December. Sales are usually not a major issue for us, but choosing the right moment to pick remains a constant point of attention. Harvesting at the right time is a challenge every year. We have read a lot about it this season, and it can make a significant commercial difference. The right picking moment is important for both quality and marketability."

Succession sought

At the farm level, Hugo has been looking for a successor for some time. The earlier plan to appoint one has been put on hold for now. "That idea did not materialise. If anyone is interested in the future, we are, of course, open to it. I have enjoyed this work for many years and still hope to find a passionate successor who can continue this wonderful company."

