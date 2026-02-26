"Earlier start for Natyra due to higher volumes, but you do not leave a good apple unsold"

The organic pear market is gradually transitioning to the overseas season. The final stocks are being cleared, and at VerKen Bio Deli-Vers, the Conference pears are now completely sold out. The focus has shifted to Natyra sales, which begin next week. "We are starting a bit earlier, but it would be a waste to leave good apples in storage for too long," says Gerard Kenens of the Loksbergen-based organic grower.

"For Conference, it turned into a reasonable season," the organic grower adds. "The start was somewhat challenging, but sales eventually developed fairly well. That is not unusual. In the early weeks, consumption is often a bit lower, and the market still needs to gain momentum. Later in the season, that usually improves. When winter approaches and the holidays arrive, demand tends to increase, especially once exports also pick up. That happens every year. A strong start right from the first day is rare."

In terms of quality, Gerard is also satisfied. "This year, we focused heavily on timely harvesting, and that proved to be important, as not everyone managed it. As a result, there were some quality differences in the market during the first half of the season. Because we completed harvesting on time, we see that quality in storage has remained stable for us. We have not encountered any issues there. Volumes were slightly higher in some cases compared to other years, but everything was eventually sold. That is positive."

"One variety that performed particularly well is Qtee. We had larger volumes this year than in previous seasons, yet everything was sold. That is satisfying. It is a variety that clearly stands out in both flavour and appearance. PiqaRed, formerly PiqaBoo, also sold well. It is a distinctive product, something new on the market, and that always generates interest. Here too, we see that the market is responding positively."

Apple more challenging, but quality good

The organic apple market has been somewhat more difficult. Earlier in the season, there appeared to be substantial stocks of Jonagold, which may require exploring export markets. However, that is not straightforward, Gerard explains. "There is also a significant supply coming from abroad, which complicates export opportunities. Still, the quality this year is particularly good, and that makes an important difference. We still have a reasonable quantity of Jonagold in storage, but the quality remains strong, so we are confident that it will be sold in an orderly manner, even if that takes a longer period."

The focus at VerKen Bio Deli-Vers now shifts to the Natyra variety. "Next week, we will begin sorting. Once again, it looks good, with strong colour and quality. These are apples that often sell themselves, especially since consumers who have tasted them once tend to request them again. Because volumes are higher, partly due to many young trees now coming into production, we need to start sales slightly earlier than usual. Leaving quality apples in storage for too long is not an option. That would be wasteful."

"Overall, we are satisfied. We have little to complain about at the moment. What is noticeable, however, is that the new season appears to be starting early. Due to the warm weather, the buds are already beginning to swell. During pruning, you can sometimes already see sap emerging from the branches, indicating that sap flow has begun."

