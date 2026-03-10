"Organic lemon supply falls short of European demand"

With three decades of experience in lemon exports, Zamora Citrus manages its own production, packing facilities, and direct sales. Founded by Juan Zamora and Alicia Pons, the company has recently focused mainly on organic lemons, which account for a substantial portion of its international shipments.

"We are experts in handling organic lemons, especially in the United States," Luciana Zamora stated. Recently, the company has also begun exporting to Europe, where it is seeing a rising demand.

© Zamora Citrus

The European market continues to show steady demand for organic produce, driven by younger generations who are more conscious of their buying choices, she stated. "It is a market with quite strong demand, but the supply currently cannot match this demand," she added. Currently, supply comes from Peru, South Africa, Argentina, and Chile, but it remains inadequate to meet the increasing consumption.

The company sends 60% of its volume to Europe and 40% to the United States. In the European market, the Netherlands is the main entry point, although they also ship to Italy, France, Austria, and Denmark. In North America, they serve both the East and West coasts, working with specialized organic chains like Whole Foods.

© Zamora Citrus

The company exports during the season, which runs from March to September. All the produce is sold fresh, mainly through importers who supply retail.

Zamora Citrus distinguishes itself through its emphasis on certifications. Besides adhering to standards such as GlobalG.A.P. and SMETA, it is the only Argentinean lemon exporter certified under Fairtrade. "We not only focus on the commercial aspect but also prioritize worker welfare and social programs," Zamora explained. While Fairtrade currently has a limited presence in Europe's fresh fruit market, she believes it will become the future of sustainable trading in Europe.

© Zamora CitrusFrom a production perspective, heavy rainfall and climatic changes pose major challenges because of their effects on pests and diseases. Additionally, the competitive environment is becoming more demanding, with countries like South Africa, Spain, and Turkey gaining a larger share of the international market.

Logistically, the situation is still complicated. "The logistics issue is not normalized," she acknowledged, citing delays and adjustments in maritime services.

For the upcoming season, the company expects stable prices, resembling last year's, thanks to a more balanced global supply. At the same time, Zamora Citrus is making progress in diversification with the export of Tahitian lime, a product that is still underdeveloped in Argentina but is well accepted at its destination.

Luciana Zamora

Zamora Citrus

Argentina

Tel.: +54 381 461 6347

Email: [email protected]

www.zamoracitrus.com.ar