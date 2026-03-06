Ireland sees growth in organic vegetable sales

Teagasc's Achievements 2025 report indicates that the horticulture sector in Ireland recorded a largely positive growing season in 2025, although labour costs and labour availability remain challenges for producers.

Favourable growing conditions supported fruit set, particularly for apples. In strawberry production, developments such as ever-bearer varieties, heated glasshouses, and LED lighting systems are extending the potential production window from April to December.

Weather events also affected production during the season. A total of 153 growers reported crop losses or structural damage following Storm Éowyn.

Labour costs and labour availability remain a major factor in the sector. Labour represents almost 43 per cent of total input costs, while labour costs increased by more than 7 per cent between 2024 and 2025.

Within the mushroom sector, labour requirements remain concentrated in harvesting activities, where 77 per cent of labour costs are linked to harvesting.

The sector has been investing in automation to reduce labour requirements. In 2025, 16 robots were operating in mushroom production facilities, while three growing tunnels were equipped with semi-automated systems.

In field vegetable production, automation is also being adopted. Approximately 650 hectares of field vegetables are now planted using automatic planters.

The report also highlights opportunities in the organic segment. In 2025, retail sales of organic vegetables in Ireland reached US$58.4 million (€53.6 million), representing year-on-year growth of 9.9 per cent.

Organic carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, onions, and cucumbers account for the largest share of sales. Imports currently represent around 70 per cent of organic vegetable retail sales in Ireland.

The flower sector generated US$12.5 million (€11.5 million) in 2025, with around 80 per cent of production exported.

Source: The Southern Star