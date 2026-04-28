Chile begins its citrus export season for the United States

A tour of the phytosanitary inspection site in Coquimbo marked the official start of the citrus export season to the United States.

"Today marks the official start of the citrus export season to the United States. We reaffirm, from this phytosanitary inspection site, fruit of the alliance between the SAG, the USDA, and Frutas de Chile, that the safety and quality of our products are our best letter of introduction. The joint work between the State and producers is crucial to continue to position our forestry and livestock sectors in the most demanding international markets," stated the Minister of Agriculture, Jaime Campos.

Domingo Rojas, the national director of SAG, stated: "We recognize the strategic significance of the Coquimbo Region, which has extensive citrus cultivation primarily destined for the U.S. market. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure smooth and efficient communication among all participants in the export chain."

"Regarding the sanitary situation, our main concern is the fruit fly contingency. We are putting all our technical and human efforts into resolving this issue as quickly as possible," he added.

Victor Pino, the regional presidential delegate of Coquimbo, stated during a meeting: "We have begun the citrus export season at the SAG - USDA Inspection Site, despite challenges posed by the fruit fly in growers from Monte Patria and Pan de Azúcar in Coquimbo. The Agriculture and Livestock Service is issuing the required permits to proceed with exports, and the facilities have implemented measures to prevent the pest's spread."

Miguel Canala-Echeverría, the general manager of Frutas de Chile, stated that the export sector has "met with regional producers to discuss obtaining authorization for a facility that allows for concurrent inspections of fruit from both regulated and free zones. They plan to begin this process next week, aiming to have the permits ready within ten days. An agreement has already been reached with SAG and USDA on the required infrastructure changes to facilitate operations in both modes."

Similarly, Alejandra Marín, manager of the Sociedad Agrícola del Norte (SAN), stated: "As a union, we highly appreciate the work carried out by the SAG; in fact, we have consistently demonstrated our full readiness to offer any needed support."

In 2025, a total of 7,106,136 boxes were inspected at the Coquimbo Site, i.e., 82.6% more than in the 2024 season.

For more information:

SAG

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