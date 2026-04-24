"European consumers prefer Mediterranean-grown watermelons over long-distance alternatives"

The watermelon season has kicked off and one Polish importer feels the start has been a positive one, says Beyazit Afiyon, owner of fresh produce trader PIK Global: "The watermelon season has started positively and according to expectations. We operate with a diversified sourcing model, which allows us to ensure continuity of supply and stable quality throughout the season. Our watermelon program includes sourcing from Turkey, Albania, Greece, Hungary, and Romania. As in previous years, we also begin the early season with selected volumes from Spain, to bridge the market before the main regional crops begin."

Afiyon is optimistic about this season's harvest. "This multi-origin structure gives us flexibility and allows us to respond quickly to retail demand, while maintaining reliable service levels for our customers across Europe. At this stage, the outlook for this year's harvest is encouraging. Weather conditions across the producing countries have generally been favorable, and current field reports indicate healthy crops with strong potential yields."

© PİK GLOBAL EUROPE S.P. Z O.O.

Demand for the imported watermelons is already on a strong level, Afiyon explains: "Based on the information we have from growers and partner farms, we expect a good overall harvest in all of our key sourcing regions. Fruit sizing, quality, and volumes currently look promising, which creates confidence for the upcoming peak season. Demand is already strong, particularly from supermarket chains preparing for the summer sales period. Watermelon remains one of the most important seasonal summer fruits in Europe due to its refreshing character, affordability, and high consumer demand during warmer months."

Afiyon is seeing early interest from retail customers who want to secure programs in advance. "In our opinion, European consumers generally prefer Mediterranean-grown watermelons over long-distance imported alternatives, both in terms of freshness and eating quality. In addition, during our main selling period, pricing becomes highly competitive, which naturally drives even stronger consumption."

© PİK GLOBAL EUROPE S.P. Z O.O.

The imported watermelons are mostly sold in the Polish domestic market, but some of the produce is re-exported to other European countries, Afiyon explains: "We're a Poland-based company, and our strategic priority is the Polish market, followed by the broader Eastern Europe region. We actively supply many of the leading retail chains in the market and continue to expand our customer base through direct programs with supermarket groups, wholesalers, and distribution partners. Our geographic position in Poland gives us an excellent logistical advantage for serving Central and Eastern European markets efficiently."

"Working with supermarket chains is a demanding business that requires precision, consistency, and fast decision-making," Afiyon continues. "Customers expect strict quality control, reliable deliveries, professional packaging standards, and rapid responses. To manage these expectations, we have built a strong and experienced team covering sourcing, logistics, quality control, sales, and customer service. We believe the key to success is detailed planning, close communication with growers, and maintaining flexibility throughout the season."

"For this season, we have prepared a program of approximately 50 trucks per week during the peak period. We believe market demand will remain strong throughout the summer. Regarding prices, we expect the first arrivals from Turkey to be in the range of €0.90–€1.00 per kilogram, followed by gradual weekly decreases as volumes increase. By June, prices are expected to reach their seasonal lows. During the Albania season, we anticipate even more competitive pricing, which should create excellent promotional opportunities for retailers," Afiyon concludes.

For more information:

Beyazit Afiyon

PİK GLOBAL DIŞ TİCARET İTHALAT İHRACAT Ltd. Company

Tel: +90 541 275 8520

[email protected]

https://pikglobal.com.tr/