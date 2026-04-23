U.S. storm damages cherries and almonds, triggers preventive steps

Fruit growers in California assessed crop conditions after a storm moved through the Fresno area this week. According to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen, fruit growers were among those most affected.

A helicopter was deployed over cherry orchards in Biola shortly after the storm. Grower Stan Grosz used aerial drying to remove excess moisture from the fruit. "The Huey helicopter comes in, blows them off, it's mostly about shaking them off and getting the water out of the crack by the stem," Grosz said. He noted that water around the stem can lead to fruit cracking, requiring a rapid response.

"One time a year, we have to get the cherries off and get them to the market," Grosz said. He indicated that the intervention helped preserve his crop.

Other crops in the area showed damage. Jacobsen reported impacts in nearby almond orchards, including hail and wind effects. "We definitely see hail damage; the extent is not fully known, and we probably had some wind damage too," he said. Drone footage showed uprooted almond trees following strong winds and hail.

Jacobsen said some impacts are unavoidable. "We try to deal with what Mother Nature gives us because we have to work hand in hand, it's not something you work against and just try to make the most of it this upcoming year," he said.

He added that growers may need to apply fungicides following rainfall to manage disease risks in crops such as almonds and grapes. "Whether it's almonds or grapes or a lot of these other crops, that can sustain water, you do have to come on the backside and put a fungicide because they are susceptible to mildew or fungus issues," he said.

Despite crop damage in some areas, the storm also delivered snowfall, which is expected to support water availability for the summer growing season.

Source: ABC 30