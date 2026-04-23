The 11th International Symposium on Table Grapes will take place in Murcia, Spain

© 11ITGSThe countdown for the 11th International Symposium on the Spanish Table Grape in Murcia has started. Over 300 participants from more than 15 countries have already confirmed their attendance. Meanwhile, the Scientific Committee is reviewing over 50 abstracts and papers to complete the final program.

From September 29 to October 2, Murcia will become the world epicenter for table grapes.

"We are delighted with the opportunity to host this event, which will be a world event in the grape industry," stated Joaquín Gómez, APOEXPA's President.

The Symposium will feature a practical overview of the market and discuss the most urgent economic and commercial shifts impacting the supply chain. Key industry players from each segment will explore the new normal in global logistics, escalating costs, and potential future opportunities.

Breeders will have the chance to share their strategies in a market that is becoming more crowded with new varieties. Research centers like IMIDA will join this event alongside private breeders, stated Manolo Tornel, who is responsible for table grapes in this organization.

There will also be field visits where participants will meet various breeders, visit crop fields, and tour cutting-edge facilities of stakeholders across the plastic industry, machinery, phytosanitary products, and related sectors.

"By combining a comprehensive analysis of the sector's production, supply chain, and creative potential, the 11th ITGS will offer a current overview of the grape industry and the human resources driving it," stated Rupert F. Maude, spokesman for the organizing committee.

For more information:

11 ITGS Organizing Committee (APOEXPA)

Email: [email protected]

www.11itgs.es