Brazil reduces apple imports due to increased domestic supply

The decrease in imports at the beginning of the year is mainly due to changes in domestic production. Industry sources indicate that Brazil is currently enjoying a season with improved results in both volume and quality. Despite some localized climatic events, forecasts suggest a slightly larger crop than last year, with better overall quality.

This increase in domestic supply has had a direct impact on the market. The greater availability of local fruit has reduced the need to rely on imports. Experts agree that there has been a deliberate slowdown in overseas purchases to prevent oversupply, which could lower prices. In this scenario, domestic demand is primarily met by local production, which explains the decrease in imports.

Added to this scenario is the evolution of the main supplier countries. In Argentina's Alto Valle, one of the key producing areas in the Southern Hemisphere, operators note that Argentina's reduced presence in Brazil has also contributed to the drop in purchases. This situation is linked to a complex season for red apples, particularly the Red Delicious variety, which recorded significant losses.

In some cases, losses have reached as high as 40% of production, directly impacting export capacity. As a result, some sector players have chosen to reroute their shipments to different destinations, thereby decreasing the volume sent to the Brazilian market.

Official data confirm this trend: in the first quarter, Argentina exported approximately 4,500 tons of apples to Brazil, a 27% decrease year-on-year, indicating production and trade challenges.

Meanwhile, other sources have increased their supply. Italy boosted its shipments by approximately 6%, strengthening its position, while Chile notably increased shipments by 28%, emerging as a key supplier during this period.

The European, particularly Italian, presence grew more significant in the first quarter, aligning with a favorable trading period in Brazil. This importance is evident in the statistics, which indicate a strong contribution from these origins during the early months.

However, this configuration changes as the season progresses. From the second quarter onward, countries in the Southern Hemisphere, mainly Chile and Argentina, began to gain ground in the Brazilian market.

This trend becomes more pronounced in the second half of the year, with both countries predominantly supplying apples. Chile, in particular, leads and accounts for a large share of the exportable supply destined for Brazil.

In short, the decline in Brazilian imports during the first quarter stems from multiple factors. Improved domestic harvests reduce reliance on foreign trade, while challenges in Argentina and the rise of other suppliers reshape the trade landscape.

Despite this temporary adjustment, the medium-term trend shows Brazil's ongoing growth in external purchases, reinforcing its role as a key market for exporters. The main challenge will be to adapt to a more competitive landscape where factors like quality, logistics, and responsiveness will be crucial.

Source: masp.lmneuquen.com