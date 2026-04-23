"Many attractive markets were flooded with cherries, which affected their performance"

The recent Chilean fruit season has been influenced by various climatic conditions, shifts in demand, and the necessity to diversify markets. Hernán Vicuña spoke about the season, highlighting the performance of key products like grapes, cherries, and avocados.

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The avocado season has already ended, giving way to a new production phase. "The avocado season is over; we are at the stage where the fruit begins to grow in size and planning begins," Vicuña stated. Despite moderate expectations, the overall outcome was positive. The commercial strategy, based on alliances for international distribution, enabled shipments of fruit to different destinations by size and category, maximizing profits.

© AgrovicThe grape season was more complex due to external factors. Initially, interest in Chilean fruit was low, but demand improved as the season progressed. "It was a season with ups and downs, but we successfully placed the fruit in the markets," he stated. Weather played a key role, with heavy rains during harvest affecting much of the industry. Fortunately, the infrastructure minimized some of the damage during production. "We were lucky that the rain occurred when we had indoor varieties, which helped us maintain quality and secure higher prices," he said.

At the national level, total exports are expected to decline compared with earlier seasons. There are no precise figures yet, but production is likely to be lower than usual, partly due to damage to orchards from adverse conditions.

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Cherries remain a key export for many Chilean companies, and the situation remains difficult, especially in China. "This is the second year in a row with a tough market," Vicuña said. Relying heavily on a single destination has prompted the industry to diversify more quickly, but it has also increased pressure on other markets. "Many promising markets were overwhelmed with fruit, which hurt results," he stated.

The commitment to new varieties and sizes, together with improved quality control, aims to sustain competitiveness. "The challenge is to stop thinking only about volume and focus on which fruit to send," he said.

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Mandarins are emerging as a growing segment within the export portfolio. Recently introduced, the Tango variety is becoming more significant. "Last year, we had only a small volume, but this year we expect to reach a critical mass for direct export," Vicuña stated. The harvest is planned for early August, primarily targeting the United States while also exploring opportunities in Latin America.

For more information:

Hernán Vicuña

Agrovic

Chile

Tel: +569 8120 1895

Email: [email protected]

www.agrovic.cl