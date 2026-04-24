California strawberry supply tighter

Following a minor rain earlier this week in California, strawberry growers are looking to move past it and see a steadier supply with good quality.

Right now, almost all strawberries are from California, where rains, while minor, are continuing to be a nuisance to growers. "In ranches with heavier soils for example, you can't get in to harvest for a couple of days. The rains stop you from harvesting properly everywhere to some degree and that goes on for a few days each time it rains," says John Wilkinson of Blazer Wilkinson Gee, LLC., noting that right now, strawberry growing is happening in Santa Maria and Salinas-Watsonville. This is also taking place on an already light crop thanks to the very warm weather that hit in March.

© Blazer Wilkinson

Good demand for holidays

Add to that the fact that this is a busy period of the year demand-wise for strawberries, between Easter most recently, but also Mother's Day, Memorial Day and the 4th of July. "That's all pretty good strawberry business and demand is good right now for less than normal supply," he says. "I think demand will stay that way as we move through those holidays."

As for pricing, it strengthened as of two weeks ago when rains were first happening and other growing regions across North America, such as Florida, finished up production. That pricing will also likely stay on the stronger side for the near future.

© Blazer Wilkinson

So what does supply look like ahead? "I think the crop overall in Santa Maria will be lessened altogether because of that March weather," says Wilkinson, noting that production in Salinas-Watsonville will get further underway. "However with clear weather from here on out, and once we're past the effect of this week's rain, strawberry quality with normal weather will be good though overall supply will be lighter throughout the summer."

For more information:

John Wilkinson

Blazer Wilkinson Gee, LLC

Tel: +1 (800) 676-1577

https://bwgberries.com/