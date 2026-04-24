"This approach can reduce annual production costs by up to 30%"

Chilean fruit growing is undergoing a period of adjustment due to rising costs, labor shortages, and the need to improve efficiency. In this environment, growing the European D'Agen plum tree, primarily for dried fruit production, emerges as a competitive option in the dried fruit and agribusiness sectors.

© Agromillora Sur

"The current priority is not increasing yields but reducing operating costs and achieving greater profitability," stated Mauricio Zúñiga, Key Account Manager at Agromillora Sur. Traditional systems can achieve similar production levels, but at higher costs, he added.

In this scenario, super-intensive hedgerow systems have gained traction in Chile over the past decade. "These models, which rely on high density and mechanization, enable efficient handling of crucial tasks like pruning, harvesting, and pest control. Industry data indicates that this method can cut annual production costs by as much as 30%, while also significantly decreasing water and energy consumption," he said.

© Agromillora Sur

One factor that has facilitated this transition is the use of low-vigor rootstocks, such as Rootpac 20, which provide better control of tree growth and improve irrigation efficiency. As a result, the systems become more compatible with mechanization and require less labor, which is especially important in today's environment.

"Orchards following this model have achieved yields of up to 36,000 kilograms per hectare at full maturity, along with improvements in quality factors such as soluble solids and dry matter, which are essential for the dehydration industry." However, the primary value lies in the system's overall efficiency rather than in volume alone, Zúñiga emphasized.

© Agromillora Sur

The sector's dynamism is also evident in more growers shifting from cherries to D'Agen plum, driven by stable prices in recent years and reduced commercial risks. "The global market maintains steady consumption, so a significant increase in planting area could lead to pressures in the medium term," Zuñiga cautioned.

© Agromillora Sur

Chile is strengthening its role as a leading supplier of dehydrated plums internationally, especially as key competitors like the United States have cut back production, and countries like Argentina and France encounter ongoing climatic challenges.

The trend towards mechanization and efficiency extends to other nut crops, like almonds and olives, causing a structural change in fruit growing. "Automation is no longer an option; it is a necessity to sustain profitability," Zúñiga concluded.

For more information:

Mauricio Zúñiga

Agromillora Sur

Tel: +56 9 8157 1421

Email: [email protected]

www.agromillora.com