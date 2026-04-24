"The raspberry and blackberry outlook for 2026 is encouraging"

The soft fruit season is coming up soon in Poland, and thanks to significant investments, the harvested volumes are expected to increase this season, says Oleh Naumenko, CEO and co-owner of Polish soft fruit producer BigRed berry farm:

"After a challenging 2025, we are heading into the 2026 season with renewed optimism. Our farm, which began its ambitious expansion project in 2024, is expecting a significant boost in both the raspberry and blackberry harvests this year. The outlook for 2026 is encouraging. We're targeting approximately 500 tons of raspberries and around 140 tons of blackberries this season. Looking further ahead, volumes are expected to grow substantially, with projections of close to 700 tons of raspberries and approximately 240 tons of blackberries in 2027. New long cane varieties, described as truly prospective, are among the key drivers of this growth, alongside strong plant survival rates from last year's planting."

© BigRed berry farm

Just throwing money at the operation doesn't mean it'll always be smooth sailing, as Naumenko emphasizes. But he does expect things to finally turn around after having overcome large challenges last year. "The investment journey has not been without its obstacles. While 2024 delivered solid results, 2025 proved to be a very difficult year, with significant frost damage pushing the company's cash balance to near zero. However, the team remains hopeful that 2026 will mark a strong financial recovery and a positive turnaround. Poland's harsh winter, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius, tested the farm's resilience. Thanks to advanced agronomical techniques and what the team calls 'lifehacks', the plants and their root systems came through the winter undamaged."

However, according to Naumenko, not all varieties proved equally resistant to cold weather: "Italian and UK raspberry varieties performed well under the extreme conditions, while Dutch and Spanish varieties told a very different story. Varieties such as Malaika and Remotion were completely destroyed by the frost, and the farm sees no future for these varieties in Polish growing conditions in the coming years. Spring also brought some frosty nights, but again, protective measures proved effective for the surviving plants. The team is cautiously optimistic, keeping a close eye on conditions through May."

© BigRed berry farm

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has had a tangible impact on the farm's operations, Naumenko states. "Diesel and fertilizer costs have risen considerably, and while there has been no shortage of agricultural inputs on the market, securing sufficient supplies has required a larger financial commitment. Prices for drip irrigation lines, filters, and other infrastructure materials have increased by at least 15 to 20 percent, with further increases expected. These additional costs will inevitably be reflected in the final price of berries to retail customers."

"The central challenge for the season will be the selling price of the berries. With logistics costs climbing and all other operational expenses on the rise, we're counting on stronger market prices to preserve our margins. If prices reflect the new cost reality, our team is confident the business remains on a healthy footing," Naumenko concludes.

For more information:

Oleh Naumenko

BigRed berry farm

Tel: +48 573 490 247 (🇵🇱)

Tel: +38 067 673 22 99 (🇺🇦)

[email protected]

www.bigredfarm.net