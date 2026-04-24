U.S. lawmakers propose US$5 duty on Mexican onion imports

U.S. onion production costs have increased from US$1,876 per acre in 1992 to US$6,438 per acre in 2025, placing pressure on domestic growers competing with imports.

American producers operate under labour, safety, and regulatory requirements, while imports from Mexico face different oversight conditions. Concerns have also been raised about food safety inspections and compliance.

In 2021, Mexican onions were recalled, and Food and Drug Administration inspectors were unable to carry out on-site investigations. Current limitations in inspection capacity remain, while Mexican producers continue to expand market share.

Water supply issues have also been raised. Under the 1944 Water Treaty, Mexico is required to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. over five years. Between 2020 and 2025, less than half of this volume was delivered.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer and U.S. Representative Gabe Evans submitted a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and the U.S. Trade Representative, calling for measures to support domestic producers.

"We appreciate the Trump Administration's commitment to restoring fair trade practices that prioritize American jobs and strengthen local economies," they wrote. "That leadership is urgently needed as U.S. onion growers face an increasingly uneven competitive environment. Structural cost disparities, inconsistent regulatory enforcement, limited access to food-safety inspections, and rapid agricultural expansion in northern Mexico are distorting the market and placing sustained pressure on domestic producers. We ask for your support in ongoing trade negotiations with Mexico to end these unfair practices and ensure American growers can meet domestic demand."

They proposed increasing duties on imported onions from Mexico. "We respectfully ask USTR to consider increasing duties on imported onions from Mexico," they wrote. "A US$5 duty per 50-pound bag of onions would most effectively offset existing cost disparities and ensure that imported onions compete under conditions comparable to those required of U.S. producers."

Additional lawmakers supported the request, citing the need to address cost differences, regulatory enforcement, and market conditions affecting the North American onion sector.

For more information:

Senator Kevin Cramer

Tel: +1 701 232 5094

www.cramer.senate.gov