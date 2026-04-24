Getting ready for a strong California red onion season

Baloian Farms will begin harvesting its California flat sweet red onions in early May, marking the start of what the company anticipates to be a strong domestic season.

The program features the company's Italian flat sweet red onion, grown from an exclusive heirloom seed cultivated for more than three generations. Known for its high Brix sweetness, distinctive flat shape, and strong shelf appeal, the item continues to gain traction among retailers seeking differentiated, high-flavor onion offerings.

© Baloian FarmsJohnstone says the company is seeing increased interest from retailers looking to elevate their onion category with unique items that drive repeat purchases.

"As consumers continue to look for more flavor-forward produce options, our flat sweet reds deliver both taste and visual appeal," said Reiley Johnstone at Baloian Farms. "We're seeing increased interest from retailers looking to elevate their onion category with unique items that drive repeat purchases."

© Baloian Farms

The onion is known for its high Brix sweetness, distinctive flat shape, and strong shelf appeal.

Harvest will begin in Fresno, with promotable volumes expected throughout the May through October window. The company offers a range of pack options and supports retail ad planning and seasonal programs.

The California season comes at a time when demand for premium and specialty onions continues to grow, particularly among shoppers seeking sweeter, versatile varieties for both fresh and culinary use.

For more information:

Susan McLaughlin

Baloian Farms

[email protected]

https://baloianfarms.com/