Heavy potato crop anticipated in Kern County

Potato harvesting is likely to begin in Kern County, California in the first week of May. "We're scheduled tentatively to start May 4th. Planting was pretty much right on schedule," says John Clerou of Mazzei Franconi Co. LLC. "It's shaping up to be a pretty good season because we have a good crop coming."

© Mazzei Franconi Co. LLC.

Following the recent warm, early spring in California, many commodities in the state are seeing earlier starts to their seasons. However, with potatoes, it's helped produce a heavy crop because of the set. "When the plant sets a lot of potatoes, sometimes they just need more time to grow to size up so we've got a heavier crop coming and I think that's from the weather," he adds.

Acreage is also shifting somewhat in California. Mazzei Franconi is down slightly in acreage which means it's likely to not go as late into July as it has in the past. Generally from July 10th onwards, the heat in the region can be a challenge so the company is aiming to finish harvesting and have potatoes into storage by the first week of July.

Other California regions

Meanwhile in Stockton, California, which sees harvest go generally from 4th of July through Labor Day, there are reports that acreage will be down there too.

© Mazzei Franconi Co. LLC.

As for demand, it's good–particularly following Florida's freeze earlier this year. "With colored potatoes, Florida is a new potato crop shipper too and there was some damage there. It's a big unknown as to what they will have in the May-June window. They had lighter crops there and some have been replanted but we just don't know," says Clerou.

This is all leaving FOB pricing strong right now. "We should have a good price structure across the board because the industry is looking for new crop potatoes at this time of year," he says. "We want people to keep looking this way for new crop quality and good potatoes for the spring and summer window."

For more information:

John Clerou

Mazzei Franconi Co. LLC.

Tel: +1 (661) 366-5721

[email protected]

https://www.mazzeifranconi.com/