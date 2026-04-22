Cheesy Bliss Potatoes product launches

Tasteful Selections® is introducing a differentiated innovation that creates a new premium tier with the fresh potato set. With the launch of Cheesy Bliss Potatoes™, the brand is elevating fresh potatoes beyond seasoned trays by pairing bite-size potatoes with a real cheese sauce — an offering it says is unlike anything currently available in the category.

Designed to satisfy warm cravings with modern convenience, Cheesy Bliss Potatoes delivers the comfort of potatoes and cheese though reimagined for today's busy households. The potatoes are ready in minutes in the microwave or air fryer.

© Grimmway Produce Group

The product pairs bite-size potatoes with a real cheese sauce.

The line includes three flavor-forward varieties:

Creamy Gouda: A velvety Gouda cheese sauce is infused with sweet, caramelized onion.

Bacon Jalapeño Cheddar: This bold cheddar cheese sauce is loaded with smoky bacon and a touch of mild jalapeño heat.

Mild Cheddar: A smooth, buttery cheddar cheese sauce makes a mellow, feel-good classic.

Creamy Gouda and Bacon Jalapeño Cheddar will debut exclusively at a leading national retailer for a limited time beginning May 1, while Mild Cheddar is available more broadly.

© Grimmway Produce Group

L-R: Drew Callaghan, Hugh O'Malley

"This launch represents the next evolution in the fresh potato category," said Drew Callaghan, SVP retail sales, Grimmway Produce Group. "We've taken the comfort-food pairing people already love and elevated it with real cheese sauce and premium flavors, all in a convenient, ready-in-minutes format. Cheesy Bliss is a true trade-up option for shoppers seeking indulgence without sacrificing ease."

"For us, the cheese sauce had to meet the same standards we apply to our potatoes — real ingredients and exceptional taste," said Hugh O'Malley, new product development & innovation director, Grimmway Produce Group. "We prioritized a sauce made with real cheese and an approachable ingredient label that delivers the smooth, creamy richness consumers expect from a comfort-food classic. The sauce warms naturally from the hot potatoes, creating a decadent, melt-in experience without adding another step for the consumer."

Cheesy Bliss Potatoes has been validated through extensive consumer research and sensory testing, with strong approval ratings and a demonstrated willingness to pay for the premium offering — reinforcing the product's position within the fresh produce set.

For more information:

Jessica Congdon

Grimmway Produce Group

[email protected]

http://www.grimmway.com/