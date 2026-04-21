Greek spring onions just arrived

The new spring onions from the plain of Thebes, Greece's most important onion-producing region, have just begun to be harvested. Mr. Panagiotis Antonakis, owner of the local company Greek Onions Antonakis, notes that the season has started under favorable conditions.

"Today, our company has just started its new harvest. In addition, for a few days now, the new onions from the region of Laconia, in southern Greece, have also been on the market. In Thebes, we had only minor problems from diseases, which did not affect the volume or quality of production. We are starting under very good conditions," he states.

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

According to Mr. Antonakis, this year's production in Thebes is expected to follow the usual pattern. "The hectares planted both by us and in the wider area are the same as last year. Perhaps slightly more, but certainly not less. Yellow onions account for 60-65% of spring production, as is traditionally the case. In the first days, we will have a relatively high share of onions sized 50–70 mm, while larger calibres will initially be limited. However, as the season progresses, the proportion of larger onions will increase."

"So far, no more than 5% of local production has come out of the fields. By the end of April, we expect to reach around 20%, while the peak of the harvest will begin from May 10," he explains.

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

Market conditions remain mixed, with limited availability from the previous season and ongoing imports. "At the moment, there are only a few red Greek onions from the previous crop, which are being sold at EXW prices of 0,40 euros per kilo. The Greek stocks of yellow onions have already been exhausted at EXW prices of 0,35 euros per kilo, while imported yellow onions from the Netherlands and Austria are currently present in the local market at similar levels. I believe that the new Greek onions will be priced higher than the old crop. Once we fully enter production, imports are expected to stop."

Regarding exports, Mr. Antonakis points to a delayed start this year. "Normally, exports begin around May 10, but Hungary, Germany, Romania, and other destination markets still have sufficient domestic supply. Therefore, I do not expect exports to start before May 20–25," he concludes.

For more information:

Panagiotis Antonakis

Greek Onions Antonakis

Tel: +30 226 202 5915

Mob: +30 693 650 2941

Email: [email protected]