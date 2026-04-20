Ghana revises yam export data, revealing 559% increase

Ghana reported a 559 per cent increase in yam export earnings in 2025, with part of the increase linked to a data reconciliation process conducted by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE).

The updated figures were presented in GEPA's 2025 Non-Traditional Exports Statistics Report. Agricultural exports increased by 37.82 per cent to US$710.3 million, with yams accounting for a large share of the adjustment.

The reconciliation compared exporter records with entries in the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), identifying discrepancies that had led to underreporting over several years.

Two factors contributed to the gap. Exporters reported lower values on documentation to manage administrative processes and avoid penalties linked to delays affecting perishable shipments. In addition, inconsistencies between customs data and shipment records meant that export volumes and values were not fully captured.

The revised figures indicate that earlier data did not fully reflect the scale of yam exports. Ghana remains a main exporter of yams in the region, with shipments reaching markets beyond traditional destinations.

Other export categories also recorded increases. Shea nut exports more than doubled, while banana exports rose by 27 per cent. Medicinal plant exports increased by 215 per cent. Cuttlefish and squid exports rose by 390 per cent, and live animal exports increased by 105 per cent, supported by trade with Togo and Côte d'Ivoire.

The data review highlights the role of export reporting systems in reflecting trade flows. GEPA stated that the updated report supports the implementation of Ghana's Accelerated Export Development Program and aims to improve alignment between customs records and exporter data.

Source: News Ghana