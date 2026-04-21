Taiwan updates U.S. potato import rules with inspection requirements

Taiwan has updated its quarantine protocol for imported processing potatoes from the U.S., aligning standards with domestic regulations. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency (APHIA) said potatoes showing signs of sprouting, rot, or mold must be removed and destroyed.

The update follows the U.S. Trade Representative's 2026 National Trade Estimate Report, which noted that Taiwan had rejected entire shipments containing sprouted potatoes since 2018. Revised rules adopted in February 2026 now allow shipments with sprouting, rot, or mold to enter, provided affected potatoes are sorted out and disposed of at processing facilities.

The policy has raised concerns among lawmakers and the public regarding the potential presence of toxic glycoalkaloids, including solanine, in sprouted potatoes. APHIA stated that imported potatoes must contain no more than 200 parts per million of solanine, matching domestic standards.

The agency added that existing restrictions remain in place, including a ban on potatoes carrying any of eight specified pests and diseases. Exporters are required to apply sprout inhibitors and ensure shipments are free of soil.

If imported processing potatoes show signs of sprouting, rot, or mold, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is notified, and shipments are directed to designated processing plants. At these facilities, affected potatoes must be removed and destroyed in line with standard operating procedures.

APHIA said the system combines border inspection and processing-level sorting to maintain agricultural and food safety standards. Imported potatoes must meet requirements for pest control, sprout inhibition, solanine levels, and pesticide residues.

Even after passing border checks, any potato with sprouts exceeding 0.5 cm at the processing stage must be excluded from production.

Previously, all U.S.-imported potatoes were subject to the Quarantine Requirements for the Importation of Table Stock Potatoes. Following consultations with the U.S., Taiwan adopted a new protocol for processing potatoes based on Japan's standards.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus raised concerns about inspection capacity, questioning whether all imported potatoes can be checked individually. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said there are three layers of food safety controls, including pre-arrival sprout prevention, removal of affected potatoes before processing, and random testing for contaminants in the domestic market.

Source: Taipei Times