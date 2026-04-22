U.S. potato breeding improves chip varieties and storage performance

In the United States, potato breeding programs continue to focus on varieties suited for chip production, addressing requirements such as climate adaptation, pest resistance, storage life, and processing quality.

David Douches of Michigan State University leads a breeding and genetics program focused on chipping potatoes. "The potato industry is dynamic," he said. "The needs change, the costs, the pressures that they have, and the markets change. So we have to adapt to that with our varieties."

Douches has developed five chip varieties over the past 15 years. His latest development is a bioengineered potato designed to maintain sugar balance during cold storage, supporting reduced spoilage. The variety is currently in seed production for commercial testing.

Breeding work also includes disease-resistant varieties used in markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and Bangladesh. In the U.S., Michigan is a leading producer of potatoes for chip processing, with around 70 per cent of the state's crop directed to this segment.

Approximately 50 potato varieties are used for chips in the U.S., according to the National Chip Program, which evaluates around 225 new varieties annually and advances about 100 for further trials.

Collaboration between researchers, growers, and processors remains central. Phil Gusmano of Better Made Snack Foods said, "We were able to talk about size profile and different needs that make a really good chip. And the great thing is, they're willing to listen to what we have to say, because if they put together a potato that doesn't really meet the needs for the end processor, it doesn't do them any good."

Breeding cycles can take up to 15 years due to the crop's genetic structure. "We're never able to fix a trait and carry that over to the next generation, so it's very difficult to find a potato that has all the traits that we want," Douches said.

Storage performance remains a focus. Traditional storage at 50°F (10°C) limits shelf life, while colder conditions increase sugar levels and affect processing quality. "You think they're just these inanimate objects, but they actually are respiring and breathing," Douches said. "When you do that to them, you've got, like, a two- to three-day window where they're happy."

Newer varieties extend storage windows. The Manistee variety can be stored until July at 45°F (7.2°C), while newer material can be stored at 40°F (4.4°C). Gusmano noted changes in sourcing patterns: "We're not shipping potatoes from all over the country to be fried here in Michigan. Instead, they're being shipped from an hour and a half away all year long."

Source: AP News