Most potato value captured after farm gate, not in production

The potato has long been judged by planted area, yield, and price. These indicators still matter, but they do not explain where value is captured.

Today, the key question is where along the chain value is realised. This extends beyond the farm to storage, grading, transport, processing, packaging, and retail. The economics of potatoes now depend not only on production, but on how the crop is positioned and marketed after harvest.

The concept of value capture highlights who benefits financially as the product moves through the chain. Data from the U.S. shows growers receive around 15 to 18 per cent of the retail price, with most value generated post-farm. This illustrates that value increases after the crop leaves the field.

A grower can produce a high-quality crop and still face low margins if it is sold as undifferentiated volume. The same crop can generate higher returns if it enters premium fresh categories, processing, or ingredient markets. The key issue is not whether potatoes have value, but where that value is converted into margin.

Potatoes serve multiple markets. They are sold fresh or processed into fries, chips, starch, and flour. Their value depends on end use. A bulk product generates one return, while branded or processed products generate another. This means production efficiency must align with downstream demand.

Canada illustrates this dynamic. Most potatoes are grown for processing under contract systems that align production with demand. According to Farm Credit Canada, processors secure volumes and varieties in advance and depend on storage to ensure a consistent supply. Statistics Canada reports production reached 125.8 million hundredweight in 2025, with area at its highest level since 2007. Production responds to market demand rather than scale alone.

Processing changes the product's economic role. It moves from commodity to functional product. This requires investment in technology, logistics, and supply coordination, but it increases value retention.

Value capture is also achieved in fresh markets. Premium segments such as creamers and convenience products show that differentiation can increase returns without processing. Value rises when the product meets specific consumer needs.

Storage and logistics also influence value. Maintaining quality over time supports supply chains and prevents losses. Poor handling reduces returns even when yields are strong.

A limiting factor in the sector is a focus on production alone. A broader approach considers end use, market alignment, and supply chain efficiency. These factors determine how much value is retained.

The potato's future depends on both production and value capture. The sector must focus on positioning, processing, and coordination to retain more value across the chain.

Source: Potato News Today