Cautious optimism for NZ persimmons

New Zealand persimmon growers are looking forward to a good season this year, although recent bad weather has dampened the outlook a little.

"We are cautiously optimistic," says Ian Turk of the New Zealand Persimmon Industry Council. "Growers are happy, but with what we've seen over the last few years, everyone's a bit tentative until the fruit's off the trees."

© New Zealand Persimmon Industry Council

That caution has been reinforced by a late weather event. "We've just had a cyclone go through," Turk says. "I think we've got off quite lightly, but persimmons don't like wet weather, and they're a pretty fragile fruit; they get knocked around if they're on the tree in wind."

Even so, early signs are encouraging. "By all reports, we've got good fruit, coming on a bit early this year, and good quantity," he says. "From what I'm hearing, the size is definitely there this year."

© New Zealand Persimmon Industry Council

The industry has been targeting a return to around 1,200 tonnes of export fruit, although recent seasons have fallen short. "The last few years we've been looking at around 1,200 tonnes, but we haven't achieved that because we've had a run of really bad weather events," Turk says. "Cyclone Gabrielle really knocked our harvest badly — not so much the trees, but the fruit got a battering."

This year, volumes may again sit just below that mark. "We're certainly looking at getting back towards 1,200 tonnes," he says. "But after the last few seasons, growers are holding their breath a bit."

Export remains the backbone of the sector, though its focus has shifted over time. "The industry was set up to service the Japanese market, but that's quite a small portion of our exports now," Turk says.

© New Zealand Persimmon Industry Council

Australia is now the dominant destination, despite the regulatory hurdles involved. "Australia is our biggest market," he says. "It's a relatively easy market to do business in, but it's very difficult to get into because of the biosecurity requirements."

To maintain access, the industry has adapted its processes. "We've put in voluntary measures to fumigate with ethyl formate after harvest, and we also cold-store the persimmons for a while," Turk says. "That seems to be giving us really good results with being pest-free."

Beyond Australia, Southeast Asia continues to expand. "We go up into Thailand, that's important for us, and right through Southeast Asia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong," he says. "Vietnam's a growing market for us as well, and surprisingly, Canada is going well too."

India represents a longer-term opportunity. "In terms of new market access, India is one that we would like to get into. I see under the free trade agreement with New Zealand that the tariffs on persimmons will be coming down, but we just don't have access to that market at the moment because there's no phytosanitary requirements set in place."

© New Zealand Persimmon Industry Council

It's a juicy opportunity, he says. "It will still be expensive for a while, but there's plenty of scope in India to sell produce."

Across all markets, the focus remains firmly on quality. "Same as any fruit from New Zealand, it's a long trip, so you've got all the costs," Turk says. "We aim to have top-quality fruit that will sell at top prices and give a good grower return."

With the harvest about to begin, the outlook is positive, but measured. "We're right on the brink of starting," he says. "It looks promising, but after the last few years, we'll be a lot happier once the fruit's in the bin."