"Pineapple prices have risen by about 30% over the past year"

According to Jai Thakrar and Suraj Thakrar of Jalaram Fruit, Costa Rican exporters, the current pineapple season is marked by reduced fruit availability and higher prices due to climatic and structural challenges affecting production.

© Diana Sajami | FreshPlaza.com

"It is a combination of factors, but the weather has played a key role," they stated. Heavy rains in recent months have hindered both sowing and the development of the plantations, they added. Added to this is the limited availability of new productive areas, partly due to environmental restrictions.

"Production might be 15% to 20% lower than in previous seasons, which is directly affecting export availability and commercial planning," they stated.

© Jalaram FruitAnother factor affecting the market has been the redirection of fruit to the processing industry. "The price of the processed product rose significantly, which caused some of the volume to go into this channel," they explained. Although this trend has slowed, industrial consumption remains strong.

The company exports approximately 30 containers weekly, evenly split between Europe and North America. Key European destinations include the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy. In the U.S., notable regulatory differences exist. "Europe emphasizes food safety, whereas in the United States, the focus is on phytosanitary management," they stated.

The market environment is also affected by increasing costs. "Prices have gone up by about 30% in the past year," they stated, citing factors like higher labor expenses, agricultural inputs, and overall inflation. "For many years, fruit prices did not truly reflect the effort and time required to produce them."

© Jalaram Fruit

They warn that prices may rise further in the coming months due to seasonal factors. "The market could see additional increases starting from June," they stated, recommending that buyers secure prices in advance.

Despite the challenges, demand for pineapple remains strong. "It is a highly visual and attractive product available year-round," they emphasize, highlighting its rising popularity among consumers, particularly amid heightened interest in healthy choices.

For now, the company's strategy is to consolidate its current markets. "With lower volumes, we prefer to focus on our traditional customers and ensure service," they concluded.

For more information:

Suraj Thakrar

Jalaram Fruit

Costa Rica

Email: [email protected]

www.jalaramfruit.com