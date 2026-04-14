"Low yields make it crucial to spot real Alphonso mangoes from fake ones this season"

When it comes to Alphonso mangoes in India, everyone chases that signature creamy texture, sweetness, and vibrant orange flesh. But not all so-called Alphonsos live up to the hype, says Rajwardhan Raorane from Rapid Move Export Import in Ratnagiri. "The GI-tagged Alphonso stands out with its distinct ripe aroma, rich orange color, and superior eating quality that others just cannot match," he notes. "Fake Alphonso mangoes lack that aroma, and their flesh is yellow rather than true orange. These are tell-tale signs to watch out for in a low-yield season in the Konkan belt, as distinguishing real from fake matters to exporters and international buyers."

Raorane says he deals mainly in GI-tagged mangoes from Ratnagiri, noting lower production in the whole of the Konkan belt. "It's about 70% less than last year due to erratic atmospheric changes and tree reproduction cycles that surface every 3-4 years. Last season we did 200 crates per day; this year it's just 60-70. One crate packs about 60-72 mangoes." He expects a slight 10% uptick as the season progresses in Ratnagiri, but Konkan mango farmers don't expect a full recovery overall.

© Rapid Move Export Import

Rapid Move fulfills B2B, B2C, and corporate orders domestically across India, while sending shipments to the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Dubai, and Malaysia. Raorane shares that farm gate prices are reflective of market scarcity. "The big 240-270 g sizes are going for USD 19.3 per dozen. Medium 210-240g mangoes at USD 16, while small 180-210g fruit for USD 14. These are domestic market prices for a 5 to 7 dozen crate. Exports follow kg rates at around USD 3.6 per kg, likely easing as volumes ramp up from week 17 through mid-May."

© Rapid Move Export Import

With the GI-tagged Alphonso exports facing lower volumes, importers must insist on proving authentication for the whole lot. "Importers demand lower prices, but the real Alphonso is not good for a low price; the lower the price, the worse the quality. GI tags help verify authenticity, and without them, Indian exporters risk diluting Alphonso's reputation," he warns.

On a brighter note, Raorane shares how Kesar, a late variety from Gujarat's Junagadh and west Maharashtra's Satara, Sangli, and Solapur, offers a strong alternative for buyers looking to source from India this season. "Sweeter tasting, lower spoilage, and cheaper than Alphonso, it's gaining traction in the UK, U.S., and Canada, where demand now outpaces the Alphonso. Kesar kicked off mid-April and runs through June, while Alphonso wraps up by mid-May." Rapid Move will also trade in Kesar this year as Alphonso volumes lag.

For more information:

Rajwardhan Raorane

Rapid Move Export Import

Tel: +91 9371477378

Email: [email protected]

www.rapidmoveexportimport.com