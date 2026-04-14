Reflecting on ten years of avocado evolution

Back in 2016, avocados were a "sometimes" purchase for many households and a symbol of feel-good eating that balanced taste, nutrition, and a little everyday indulgence. Fast forward to today and avocados have evolved from a cultural trend into a category powerhouse. They've become a weekly staple across retail, foodservice, and beyond.

The rise of the omnichannel avocado shopper

Convenience is driving today's shopper—and more and more, that means turning to digital grocery. In 2025, 21 percent of households shopped both online and in-store, up from just 5 percent of shoppers in 2019. And these omnichannel shoppers are driving serious avocado demand:

They purchase avocados 16 times per year.

They spend $59 annually on avocados.

Even more compelling, avocado purchase frequency and dollar spend for omnichannel shoppers is 50 percent higher than in-store-only shoppers, signaling significant opportunity for the avocado category in the digital era.

© Mission Produce

Development of avocado consumption over 10 years.

The protein effect: avocados as a power pair

If 2016 was about avocado toast, 2026 is about avocado + protein. Protein has become one of the most powerful drivers in food:

70% of Americans are actively trying to consume more protein (+8 pts since 2021).

"High protein" Google searches are up 178% since 2019.

While avocados aren't high in protein themselves, they play an important supporting role—bringing healthy fats, fiber, and craveable flavor to protein-rich meals.

When avocados are in the basket alongside these protein items, the total basket rings $49 higher on average, making them a clear driver of incremental sales.

Why 2026 looks a lot like 2016 (only bigger)

The "2026 is the new 2016" trend isn't just about nostalgia—it's about returning to foods that feel good, deliver value, and fit seamlessly into everyday life.

Avocados do all three:

They've evolved from trend to habit

They align with modern priorities like protein-forward eating

They thrive in today's omnichannel retail landscape

And perhaps most importantly—they continue to grow.



For more information:

Jenna Aguilera

Mission Produce

[email protected]

www.missionproduce.com