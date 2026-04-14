Mexican mango exports to U.S. set to exceed 350,000 tons

Mexico's mango exports to the United States are projected to exceed 350,000 tons during the January to September season, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (SADER), which covers the main export window.

In 2026, a total of 19,734 orchards were registered across Colima, Chiapas, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit, Oaxaca, and Sinaloa, covering more than 102,000 hectares. In 2025, the value of mango exports to the U.S. reached US$559,158,876.

By the end of March 2026, shipments totaled 45,230 tons. During the same period, 161 shipments were canceled due to health inspection issues, representing 0.82% of exports to the U.S. In 2025, canceled shipments accounted for 1.57%.

SADER stated that the National Service for Agrifood Health, Safety, and Quality (SENASICA), together with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), carries out inspections at the start of the export process. If a health alert is identified, shipments from the affected orchard are suspended.

Source: Mexico Now