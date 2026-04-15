"Global demand for pomegranates continues to grow steadily"

In week 12, the first South African pomegranates arrived at Prime Fruit Partners' facility. "The first pomegranates were very well received," says Jan Rozema. The importer sells the pomegranates to a wide customer base of wholesale and retail customers across Europe.

© Prime Fruit Partners

"South Africa has a good crop this year. We started with the early varieties Acco, Emek, and Herskovitz. These tend to be slightly smaller in size. From this week onwards, we are receiving weekly containers of the Wonderful variety. These are somewhat larger, mainly ranging between sizes 6 and 12."

© Prime Fruit Partners

Jan is positive about the market potential of this exotic fruit. "Global demand for pomegranates is steadily growing due to their strong, healthy image as a superfruit, thanks to the antioxidants they contain. Pomegranates are also increasingly used in yogurt, salads, and for juicing.

© Prime Fruit Partners

Prime Fruit Partners, which launched on 1 May last year, focuses its pomegranate imports mainly on South Africa. "New varieties are constantly being developed. The Kingdom variety, for instance, has been performing very well in South Africa in recent years. This pomegranate is known for its deep red colour and improved shelf life."

For more information:

Jan Rozema

Prime Fruit Partners

Tel: +31 6 15003001

[email protected]

www.primefruitpartners.com