Peruvian Hass avocado exports to increase by 6% in 2026 after a record year

The 2026 Peruvian Hass avocado season is expected to conclude with total exports exceeding 765,000 metric tons. This represents 6% growth over the 723,000 tons exported in 2025, according to ProHass estimates.

The association clarified that after a significant 38% growth in 2025, the expansion rate will slow down this year due to agro-climatic conditions and the crop's natural production cycle. In this context, 2025 was seen as an "on" year, whereas 2026 is expected to be an "off" year.

Europe remains the primary destination for Peruvian avocados, receiving about 488,000 tons, which accounts for 64% of total exports. However, the European market likely won't match the 39% growth seen last year. As a result, the sector emphasizes the need for a more coordinated commercial schedule between exporters and importers to ensure a smooth, organized flow of fruit throughout the season.

The United States is set to receive about 107,000 tons, a 6% rise, while Asia will get roughly 82,000 tons, an estimated 8% increase. Asia remains an increasingly important market for the Peruvian industry, particularly in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan.

Meanwhile, the Chilean and Argentine markets will receive approximately 86,000 tons, serving as complementary destinations in the export strategy.

Regarding production, the association emphasized that adherence to quality standards remains crucial to maintaining the global reputation of Peruvian avocados. It also reiterated that the fruit should be harvested only when it reaches a minimum of 22% dry matter, an essential technical criterion to ensure proper ripening upon arrival.

The industry continues to strengthen its control protocols by conducting ongoing analyses of heavy metals and agrochemical residues to ensure product safety and to meet the strict standards of the most demanding international markets.

For more information:

www.prohass.com.pe