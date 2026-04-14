India aims to cut fruit imports and focus on horticulture exports

India is looking to reduce its dependence on imported horticultural products and increase its share in global exports, according to a policy paper by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS).

The paper highlights a trend where imports of fresh fruits and spices have increased despite rising domestic production. "A peculiar shift has been occurring in the horticultural trade wherein, despite rising production of horticultural products, imports of fresh fruits and spices have shown a rise in the past few years," the paper said.

Spice imports rose by nearly 18 per cent over five years, from ₹101.87 billion (US$1.22 billion) in 2019-20 to ₹120.51 billion (US$1.44 billion) in 2023-24. Key imports include pepper, clove, spice oils, oleoresins, and mint products. Imports of fresh fruits, including apples, oranges, grapes, kiwis, and cherries, increased eightfold over 15 years, from ₹28.43 billion (US$0.34 billion) in 2009-10 to ₹226.64 billion (US$2.71 billion) in 2023-24.

To address this, NAAS recommends strengthening breeding programmes and improving access to varieties and hybrids for import-dependent crops such as apples, walnuts, hazelnuts, and kiwis. The paper also calls for streamlining pesticide registration to expand plant protection options, particularly for medicinal and aromatic crops.

Other measures include developing sea route protocols for long-duration fruit shipments and increasing focus on processing and value-added products with export demand. The paper also recommends reducing post-harvest losses and supporting farmers through existing schemes.

India exported horticultural products worth ₹925.32 billion (US$11.07 billion) in TE 2024-25. Spices accounted for 38.0 per cent of export value, followed by plantation crops at 29.4 per cent, processed products at 13.9 per cent, fresh fruits at 8.8 per cent, and fresh vegetables at 7.9 per cent.

Major exported fruits include mangoes, bananas, grapes, and pomegranates, while vegetables include onions, tomatoes, potatoes, beans, garlic, okra, and green chillies. Exports reached more than 100 countries, including China, the United States, Bangladesh, the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the UK, and Sri Lanka.

NAAS also recommends strengthening traceability systems, promoting sustainable production practices, and expanding linkages with food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries for value-added products. The paper suggests establishing procurement and collection centres in production clusters to support aggregation and export, as well as exploring new export destinations.

It further highlights the potential for India to expand hybrid seed exports, particularly for solanaceous crops and cucurbits, by simplifying export policies and improving coordination across institutions and industry stakeholders.

Source: Business Standard