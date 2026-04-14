Premium leafy greens, exotics and Greek specialties stand out

The winter season brought intense fluctuations for major import businesses at the Athens Central Market. "We had good flows in several categories, the ups and downs in availability and cost required quick decisions. The key takeaway is that whoever has sourcing flexibility, reliable quality control, and continuous communication with the customer comes out ahead," emphasizes Mr. Menelaos Tzouris, shareholder of the company Menelaos Fresh.

"The product categories that stood out were mainly Zespri Sungold as well as Zespri Green, both in bulk and in 500g packs. Demand showed steady growth, and the market demonstrated a willingness to pay the difference for Zespri quality and portioning," notes Mr. Tzouris, stressing that they will also give high priority in the coming months to the distribution of New Zealand Zespri kiwifruit.

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"As the official distributor in Greece, our planning is based on: (a) pre-commitment of quantities with key retail/wholesale customers, (b) strict quality control at every delivery, and (c) proper allocation between Zespri Green and Zespri Sungold, depending on demand, which increases significantly every year for the yellow-fleshed variety. This means we operate with continuous 'waves' of arrivals, in order to maintain freshness and availability without overstocking, while at the same time protecting the brand's image in the market. We also invest in clear customer information regarding sizes/packaging and in targeted promotional actions, so that the product moves properly without being pressured in terms of quality."

"Furthermore, during the spring and summer period, our focus shifts to products such as lemons, avocados, limes, and mangoes from the Southern Hemisphere, as well as premium and 'ready to eat' items of high freshness that align with increased out-of-home consumption. These include options such as air-freighted pineapples and ripe avocados with specific specifications, aimed at a demanding audience and food service outlets," adds the Greek importer.

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Mr. Tzouris analyzes the particularities of tourism-driven demand, which surges in the summer: "For us, tourism is not simply 'a channel', but a key demand driver: we are already seeing increased movement in pineapples, avocados, limes and berries, while baby vegetables are also showing strong momentum—especially in high-standard hotels and restaurants that require consistent quality and uninterrupted supply."

"Additionally, it is evident that during the tourist season, and especially with the growth of Airbnb-type accommodations, local retail stores are also strengthened, as many visitors choose to buy their own fruits and vegetables, likely reducing their visits to food service venues. For this reason, we adjust quantities and arrivals more frequently, 'reading' the course of tourist traffic week by week."

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Menelaos Fresh continuously evaluates new market trends. Mr. Tzouris states: "At the moment, three trends particularly interest us. First, baby vegetables and premium leafy greens in convenience packaging, as they combine high value with growing demand from supermarkets, traditional retail, and tourism. Second, 'premiumization' in exotics (e.g., better ripening, more frequent arrivals, stricter specifications), so that the product reaches the customer in excellent condition. Third, Greek 'specialties' that can become premium—such as stamnagathi."

"Beyond direct arrivals of products from distant and challenging destinations, we are also systematically exploring new partnerships through organized international markets (the Netherlands, Mercabarna, Mercamadrid, etc.), in order to open 'new doors' to specialized products that we test in the Greek market."

For more information:

Menelaos Tzouris

Menelaos Fresh

Tel: +30 210 482 9333

Email: [email protected]

https://www.menelaos.gr/en/