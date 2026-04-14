EU agri-food trade declines in January with lower fresh produce exports

The European Union's agri-food trade showed a contraction at the start of 2026, with both exports and imports declining month-on-month and year-on-year, according to the latest report by the European Commission.

In January 2026, EU agri-food exports reached €17.5 billion (US$18.90 billion), down 9 per cent compared to the previous month and 8 per cent lower than January 2025. The decline was linked to reduced volumes and lower prices across several product categories, including cocoa products, dairy, and fruit preparations.

© European Commission

Exports to key markets weakened. Shipments to the United Kingdom fell by 7 per cent, while exports to the United States dropped by 25 per cent compared to the same period last year. Exports to China declined by 4 per cent, mainly due to lower pigmeat shipments. Japan, Russia, and Morocco also recorded declines across multiple categories.

At the product level, the largest decrease was recorded in coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices, down €210 million (US$226.80 million), driven by lower volumes and prices of cocoa paste, butter, and powder. Exports of preparations of fruit, nuts, and vegetables declined by €153 million (US$165.24 million), while olive oil exports fell by €145 million (US$156.60 million) due to lower prices. Wine exports also dropped by €127 million (US$137.16 million), reflecting lower volumes and prices, particularly in the U.S. market.

Some categories showed growth, including cereals, which increased by €45 million (US$48.60 million) due to higher volumes, and fruit and nuts, which rose by €31 million (US$33.48 million), supported by higher exports of apples and pears.

On the import side, the EU imported €14.4 billion (US$15.55 billion) in agri-food products in January, down 7 per cent month-on-month and 11 per cent year-on-year. The decline was mainly driven by lower imports of cocoa products, cereals, and oilseeds.

Imports from Côte d'Ivoire fell by 41 per cent due to reduced cocoa shipments, while imports from Ukraine dropped by 24 per cent, linked to lower volumes of cereals and oilseeds. Imports from the United States also declined by 14 per cent. In contrast, imports from Brazil increased by €170 million (US$183.60 million), supported by higher volumes of coffee, beef, and oilseeds.

By product category, imports of coffee, tea, cocoa, and spices fell by €654 million (US$706.32 million), driven by lower cocoa volumes and prices. Imports of oilseeds and protein crops declined by €320 million (US$345.60 million), while cereals imports dropped by €269 million (US$290.52 million).

Despite the overall contraction, the EU maintained a trade surplus of €3.2 billion (US$3.46 billion) in January 2026, although this was 17 per cent lower than the previous month.

To view the full report, click here.

© European CommissionFor more information:

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