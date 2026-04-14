U.S. announces $275 million in specialty crop funding for FY2026

In Michigan, alongside U.S. Representative Tom Barrett, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced more than US$275 million in grant funding for the specialty crop industry in FY2026. The funding will be distributed through the Specialty Crop Research Initiative (SCRI), the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), and the Specialty Crop Multi-State Program (SCMP).

Funding increases are linked to the Working Families Tax Cuts, which raised annual SCRI funding to US$175 million, more than double the previous US$80 million. The same legislation increased combined funding for SCBGP and SCMP from US$85 million to US$100 million per year starting in FY2026.

"The Working Families Tax Cuts provided the largest investment in American agriculture, including boosting support for America's specialty crop producers. At a time when more Americans are demanding whole, nutritious foods aligned with the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, at USDA, we are ensuring the farmers who grow these foods have the tools necessary to continue their operations," said Secretary Brooke Rollins.

"I was proud to deliver tax relief and real investments for Michigan agriculture in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, including in research, education, and marketing for our state's many specialty crops," said Congressman Tom Barrett. "I'm grateful to Secretary Rollins for launching the next round of funding here in Michigan, where our farmers produce more than 300 agricultural commodities, and our scientists lead the way in agricultural research. These investments will ensure Michigan farms stay on the cutting edge as they grow crops to feed America and the world."

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) will implement SCRI, funding research and extension projects addressing key challenges in the specialty crop sector. For the first time, at least US$20 million will be allocated to mechanization and automation research to support labor cost reduction.

The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will administer SCBGP and SCMP. SCBGP funds are distributed to states and territories based on specialty crop acreage and production value, while SCMP funding is awarded competitively to states, local governments, tribes, higher education institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

Earlier in the year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) also announced US$1 billion in support for the specialty crop sector through the Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF) program.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.usda.gov