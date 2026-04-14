Integrated digital platform for the entire food chain lands in Italy

Hispatec, an international group specialising in software and data intelligence for the agrifood supply chain, announces the creation of Hispatec Italia, the group's first independent branch outside Spain. The operation is part of the international growth path initiated with the entry of Three Hills Capital Partners in the capital in 2024, and marks the group's first direct investment in a non-Iberian European market.

Founded 40 years ago in Almería and an acknowledged leader in the Spanish AgTech market, over time Hispatec has built a complete technological ecosystem for agrifood, and is present with offices and direct facilities in eight countries - Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Costa Rica - with projects carried out in over 30 countries on all five continents. Today, the group boasts over 200 professionals and more than 750 active clients in Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

With Hispatec Italia, the group brings to the national market not only a new corporate presence, but an integrated digitisation model for the agri-food industry, built according to a logic that starts from the field and accompanies every phase - from production to industrial, logistical and administrative management - up to delivery to the end customers.

The objective is to build a stable presence over the next three years and become the reference partner for high-value agri-food chains.

© Hispatec

A unique ecosystem: The entire supply chain in a single platform

Hispatec's competitive advantage is structural and difficult to replicate: no other operator on the Italian market today offers a native digital ecosystem that covers the entire agrifood supply chain - from agricultural plots to end customers - in an integrated and continuous manner.

Hispatec solutions are not separate modules connected by aftermarket integrations; they are designed to talk to each other, share the same data, and offer a unified view of all processes in real time. Data recorded in the fields automatically feeds post-harvest management; production costs are transferred directly to industrial accounting; shipments are tracked with the same quality information generated at the time of packing.

For cooperatives, producer organisations and high-value supply chains - realities that today often manage the supply chain with fragmented tools, spreadsheets and generalist ERPs not designed for agrifood - this translates into a leap that leads to lower dispersion of information, more operational control, and decisions based on real data and not on estimates.

From the plot to the customer: How Hispatec covers every stage of the supply chain

Hispatec does not sell modules: it accompanies processes. The ecosystem covers four moments in the value chain, each with a dedicated tool that communicates natively with the others.

Pre-harvest - Efemis. Farm Management Information System for agronomic management. Planning and control of field activities, digital field notebook (compliant with Italian regulations), phytosanitary management integrated with official MAPA catalogues, satellite images, GIS and IoT sensors, and automatic calculation of costs per plot. The mobile app also works offline, with notifications via WhatsApp and Margaret, an integrated AI assistant. Efemis also includes specific functionalities for agro-producers and technical media distributors: data-driven agronomic recommendations, technical management of customer plots, and integration with weather stations and official phytosanitary catalogues.

Post-harvest and marketing - ERPagro. Vertical ERP for the complete storage, packaging, and sales cycles. It manages purchasing and settlements to suppliers, production planning, warehouse and inventory, end-to-end traceability, accounting, finance, and human resources. It natively integrates pre-harvest data, eliminating double entries and ensuring consistency of information throughout the supply chain.

Logistics and quality - Control Tower Pro. Monitors shipments on all transport channels in real time, centralises document management, tracks non-conformities and complaints, and shares information with customers and suppliers. Analytical dashboards to assess carrier performance and the impact of logistics on margins.

Intelligence and data - Margaret. Artificial Intelligence and Big Data platform specialising in agriculture, developed by Hispatec since 2021. It integrates generative models to produce forecasts, simulate scenarios, and support decisions at every node of the supply chain. Hispatec is one of the founders of the ENIA International Chair 'Artificial Intelligence and Agriculture', with the University of Córdoba (Spain) and the University of Melbourne (Australia). The group invests over 3 million euros each year in research and development.

Why Italy

The choice of Italy as the first autonomous branch outside Spain responds to precise data. According to ISTAT, in 2024, the value of Italian agricultural production reached 74.6 billion euros: the country ranked first in the European Union for agricultural added value (42.4 billion, source: MASAF), and agri-food exports exceeded 70 billion euros. A sector with this size and this international projection needs management tools that are up to the task.

© Hispatec Italia

The technological offer available on the Italian market today is fragmented and concentrated mainly on pre-harvesting and on solutions designed for small businesses. Hispatec is positioned in a different space: that of complex chains, large producers, cooperatives, and POs that need to integrate data and processes along the entire value chain.

Hispatec Italia is led by Antonio Samaritani (side picture) as managing director. Former director general of the Agenzia per l'Italia Digitale (AgID) and managing director of ABACO Group, Samaritani brings to Hispatec Italia a profile built up over thirty years spanning ICT, digital transformation, and management. The local structure - which is already starting to grow - will guarantee direct commercial oversight, support for adopting the platform, and autonomous implementation capacity in the territory.

Hispatec Italia at Macfrut 2026

Companies and operators interested in getting to know Hispatec solutions will be able to see them directly at Macfrut. Participation in the event represents the official launch of Hispatec Italia on the national market. The group has been present for many years at the main international events of the sector - from Fruit Attraction in Madrid to Fruit Logistica in Berlin - and brings to Macfrut the same capacity for technical comparisons and direct demonstrations of solutions.

Antonio Samaritani said that "The Italian market expresses a growing need for tools that help companies manage operations, quality, supply chain, and economic control in a more connected way. What we bring is not just one more vertical software: it is the possibility to have a single source of truth for all supply chain processes, from the field to the end customer. Hispatec Italia's objective is to accompany this evolution with a solid local presence, an industrial approach, and a technological proposal designed to transform data into a concrete lever of efficiency and competitiveness."

Hispatec Italia will be exhibiting at Rimini Fiera, from 21 to 23 April 2026, in Hall D5 - Stand 137.

For more information:

Hispatec Italia

Erica Sirgiovanni

[email protected]

[email protected]

hispatec.com/en