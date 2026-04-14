Taiwan shifts exports away from China as import suspensions persist

Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture is continuing efforts to diversify agricultural exports to reduce exposure to the Chinese market, following repeated import suspensions and ongoing uncertainty.

After a delegation visit to China, the Chinese government announced measures aimed at facilitating cross-strait trade, including a mechanism to support imports of Taiwan's agricultural and fishery products and participation in trade fairs. In response, the ministry said China has repeatedly suspended imports without prior notice or communication, stating that such practices do not comply with international trade norms.

Since June 2022, China has suspended imports of Taiwan grouper. The ministry said it has submitted farming management measures and a list of approved export farms under existing agreements, but has not received a response. It added that it will continue to support quality improvements through scientific management and cold chain investment.

To reduce reliance on China, Taiwan has expanded exports to alternative markets, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The value of agricultural exports to markets outside China increased from NT$124.8 billion (US$3.90 billion) in 2021 to NT$144 billion (US$4.50 billion) last year.

China's share of Taiwan's fruit and vegetable exports has declined over time. It accounted for 73% in 2019, dropping to 1.3% in 2022 following import suspensions, before recovering to 12.6% last year after partial reopening.

Pineapple exports have also shifted. More than 90% of shipments were directed to China between 2019 and 2020, but imports were suspended in March 2021. Taiwan has since developed other markets, with exports to Japan increasing from 2,160 tons in 2020 to 16,000 tons last year, making it the largest destination.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Tu Wen-jane said the ministry supports exports to China but noted the impact of previous suspensions. The ministry will continue to monitor developments related to the newly announced measures.

Source: Taiwan News