Ben B. Schwartz & Sons brings on new national account manager

Ben B. Schwartz & Sons has increased sales support for retailer relationships with the hire of Cody Anderson, who will also expand the company's sales team to Grand Rapids.



Anderson joins the company as a national account manager after nearly a decade in sales positions at SpartanNash where he supported 150 stores in a category management role, building effective, consistent programs across the chain. During his time at SpartanNash, he developed product plans for 15 stores, leveraging data to determine the best product mix, display layout, and pricing, which will help him in his new role assisting retail customers.



© Ben B. Schwartz & SonsCody Anderson

At Ben B., Cody will work as a partner to manage long-term ordering, better forecast for future needs, and address order gaps in real-time if customers need something unexpectedly to complement recurring deliveries. His previous experience helping source commodities for retailers will help him streamline supply and build rich, program relationships.

"We have undergone tremendous growth in the last few years. Our distribution footprint has expanded, and so has our sales team as a result," said Jordan Grainger, vice president of sales & business development at Ben B. Schwartz & Sons. "Our commitment to high-quality service is the bedrock of our business, so it's important for us to have the support our customers need so they can get what they want, however they want it, when they want it. Cody is a great addition to help us grow our retail customer base, and allows us to have boots on the ground on the other side of our home state of Michigan."



For more information:

Ben B. Schwartz & Sons

Tel: +1 (313) 841-8300

[email protected]

www.benbdetroit.com