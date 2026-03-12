DP World reports 22% revenue growth to US$24.4bn in 2025

DP World today announced financial results for 2025, with revenue up 22% to $24.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA up 18% to $6.4 billion (margin 26.3%), driven by performance across Ports & Terminals and Logistics. Total group gross throughput increased 5.8% to 93.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). Profit for the year increased 32.2% to $1.96 billion, reflecting operating leverage and cost management. Operating cash flow rose 14% to $6.3 billion.

© DP World

Commenting on the results, H.E. Essa Kazim, Chairman of the Board of Directors, DP World, said: "In an environment defined by heightened uncertainty and changing trade dynamics, our diversified portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and focus on high-yield cargo enabled us to deliver resilient earnings and strong cash flow. These results reflect the strength of our integrated platform and our ability to adapt as supply chains reconfigure."

Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO, DP World, added: "Ports & Terminals performed strongly, supported by healthy volumes, improved yield and disciplined cost management, with like-for-like revenue per TEU increasing by 8.5%. In 2025, we unified our Marine Services business under a single DP World brand, strengthening our position as a fully integrated global logistics provider. Across Logistics and our broader trade platform, we continued to scale capabilities and deepen collaboration through our 'One DP World' operating model. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and customer-centric execution, supporting customers through near-term uncertainty while investing selectively to deliver sustainable long-term growth."

Return on capital employed (ROCE) increased from 8.9% in 2024 to 9.9% in 2025.

DP World invested $3.1 billion in capital expenditure in 2025, up from $2.2 billion in 2024, to support capacity expansion and productivity improvements. Port capacity increased to 109 million TEU.

For 2026, the group's capital expenditure budget is approximately $3 billion, focused on projects including Jebel Ali, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), Ndayane (Senegal), and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

DP World reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 14% compared with a 2022 baseline, while approximately 67% of global electricity is sourced from renewables.

