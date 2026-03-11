Laser-etched limes introduced to guide slicing for beer bottles

A new global campaign has introduced laser-etched limes designed to guide consumers in cutting wedges that fit into beer bottles or cans. The initiative was launched on International Lime Day and focuses on addressing the difficulty some consumers experience when inserting lime slices into bottles.

The concept involves using food-safe laser technology to etch cutting guides onto the skin of real limes. The markings create visual lines that indicate where to slice the fruit so that wedges fit into a bottle or can. The campaign refers to these markings as "fruit tattoos."

More than 25,000 of the laser-marked limes will be distributed across more than 30 retail locations on three continents. Consumers in participating markets can also order the product through local delivery applications. The limes are available in different sizes so that wedges can be prepared for different packaging formats.

© Corona

"Corona has always been about celebrating the simple moments inspired by nature. From our natural ingredients to the fresh lime that finishes every bottle, the ritual is part of the timeless brand experience," said Clarissa Pantoja, global VP of Corona. "With Lime Guides, we're making that ritual easier than ever, so people can focus on what really matters – being present with friends and enjoying the moment with a beer in hand."

The campaign was developed by Grey Global and will be promoted through digital films and visual material across retail, digital, and social media channels.

"Everyone loves having a Corona with a lime, until you're struggling to push the slice into the bottle," said Alvaro Soto, Grey global group creative director. "We loved the idea of solving that tiny challenge in the most Corona way possible: with the help of nature, letting the lime itself show you exactly where to cut. This simple solution transforms the lime ritual into a smooth and effortless experience."

Source: LBB