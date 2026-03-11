Variety mix allows market match for Aussie grape exporter

Western Australian fresh fruit marketer and exporter WA Farm Direct has had a strong growing season in grapes and steady export demand across Asia, as it focuses on sending quality fruit to compete at the premium end of markets.

For WA Farm Direct, grapes remain a central export product, with fruit moving to a wide range of destinations across the region. Executive Manager Rebecca Blackman says the company's grape export program is still relatively new but expanding quickly.

© WA Farm Direct

"We have commenced exporting to a range of destinations," she says of grape exports. "South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, to name a few."

While the company does supply grapes from Swan Valley and Carnarvon growers to retailers on Australia's west coast, its east-coast operations are largely focused on international markets.

Competition across Asia is intense, particularly in markets where locally produced fruit can be cheaper. Blackman says the company deliberately targets a specific segment.

© WA Farm Direct

"We're always working towards a premium market with a premium product," she says. "We work in the premium space especially for export, so we're exporting great-quality fruit to the regions that we can supply it into."

Taste preferences vary between markets; however, sweetness remains a defining factor for many Asian consumers. In China, particularly, Blackman says buyers favour grapes with a sweeter profile.

"Different consumers throughout the export territories have different palates; however, China prefers the sweeter grapes," she says. "The Asian palate tends not to favour the acidic flavour profile, but anything we export needs to have a balanced flavour."

To meet those preferences, the company sources a wide range of varieties. WA Farm Direct is licensed to market both Sun World and Bloom varieties, allowing it to match different grape varieties to specific markets.

"We supply the variety that is suited to the consumer palate in the market," Blackman says.

Although the company's export program is still developing, Blackman says there is considerable scope to expand into additional markets over time. WA Farm Direct began exporting grapes in the last few years; however, it has been building the program with a team that includes significant experience in international citrus and grape exports.

Even so, entering new destinations is rarely straightforward.

"It's highly competitive," she says. "Exporting to a new market isn't something that can happen instantly; it takes time to develop."

© WA Farm Direct

The west coast season has been positive after earlier seasons had been disrupted by extreme heat and pest pressures. Western Australia experienced ten consecutive days above 40°C last year, which shortened the grape season, while fruit fly issues caused problems the year before.

This season, however, weather conditions on the West Coast have been far more stable. The improved conditions have also helped produce larger, sweeter fruit.

On the East Coast, the growers are dealing with flooding after significant rainfall in the growing regions, which has caused issues with harvest.

The grape harvest is now approaching its final stages. In Western Australia, the season is expected to run for another four to five weeks, while some late varieties on the east coast may continue through April and into May, though in smaller volumes.

Elsewhere in the business, WA Farm Direct also exports apples and stonefruit. The Ondine® flat stonefruit program is coming to an end with the summer season; however, the season for the Soluna® brand of apples will begin in April. With the ongoing conflict involving Iran creating uncertainty around Middle Eastern trade routes and shipping costs, Blackman says, "Our in-market contacts believe the situation will be business as usual; however, we need to wait and see."

For more information:

Rebecca Blackman

WA Farm Direct

Tel: +61 8 9350 4600

[email protected]