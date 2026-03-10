Clean Works appoints Ellise Fallon

Clean Works, provider of advanced food safety technology, announced the appointment of Ellise Fallon as Senior Sales Executive, effective immediately. Fallon will focus on driving commercial expansion and strengthening strategic customer partnerships as the company continues to scale its global footprint. She reports to Michele Visser, Clean Works Vice President.



Fallon brings over a decade of experience supporting the growth of innovative technologies across the food and agriculture industries. Prior to joining Clean Works, she held commercial roles at Pivot Bio and Apeel Sciences, where she worked closely with customers and partners to expand adoption of emerging agricultural and post-harvest solutions.



"Ellise has built her career around helping breakthrough technologies gain meaningful traction in complex supply chains," said Visser. "She understands how to translate innovation into real-world value for customers. As Clean Works enters its next phase of growth, her ability to drive adoption and cultivate strong commercial relationships will be instrumental."

Left: Ellise Fallon. Right: Michele Visser.



Throughout her career, Fallon has focused on go-to-market execution, strategic account development, and supporting customers through successful implementation of new technologies. Her experience working across growers, packers, retailers, and global food companies positions her to help expand Clean Works' reach in key markets.



"Clean Works is setting a new global standard for food safety and operational performance," said Fallon. "I'm excited to join a company that is redefining what's possible through technology and to work alongside our partners to expand access to solutions that strengthen the global food system."



As demand increases for advanced, science-driven food safety solutions, Clean Works continues to expand its commercial presence worldwide, delivering scalable technology that enhances product quality, reduces risk, and supports supply chain resilience.



