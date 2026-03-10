Yuma agricultural employee housing opens

Last week, Tanimura & Antle marked the official opening of La Mesa Ridge, an agricultural employee housing community, with a ribbon‑cutting ceremony held in Yuma, Arizona. The event celebrated a milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to supporting its workforce through purpose‑built housing solutions.

La Mesa Ridge is a fully secured, modern housing community designed to accommodate up to 968 employee team members, including domestic, seasonal, and H‑2A workers. By centralizing employee housing into a single location, the community improves operational efficiency while reducing traffic and transportation impacts throughout the Yuma area.

© Tanimura & Antle

"This project represents an important investment in our people," said Brian Antle, executive vice president of sales. "When we opened Spreckels Crossing, we set out to do something that hadn't been done before. La Mesa Ridge carries that momentum forward, reinforcing our belief that long‑term success starts with taking care of the people who make our work possible."

La Mesa Ridge builds on the company's pioneering housing efforts that began in 2016 with Spreckels Crossing in Salinas, California - the region's first purpose‑built agricultural employee housing community developed and operated by an agricultural company. Lessons learned from that pilot project influenced the design and scale of La Mesa Ridge, representing the next evolution of Tanimura & Antle's workforce housing strategy.

Phase 1 of La Mesa Ridge includes eight residential buildings with 121 fully furnished suites in two‑bedroom, two‑bathroom configurations featuring full kitchens, living areas, and smart‑home technology. On‑site amenities include a fitness and weight room, recreation spaces, laundry facilities, basketball courts, and covered outdoor gathering areas. The fully gated community is located adjacent to company‑provided transportation, resulting in no traffic impact on Yuma roadways while offering daily bus service and parking for employees with personal vehicles.

© Tanimura & Antle

Beyond supporting employees, the project delivers benefits to the broader Yuma community. By consolidating housing, the company is exiting multiple rental properties throughout the area, helping return housing inventory to the local market.

The City of Yuma was an active partner throughout the development process, working closely with the company to approve plans and conduct ongoing inspections to ensure the facility meets or exceeds all local standards and codes. While construction was led by Avila Construction Company, a California‑based firm, the majority of subcontractors were local to Yuma and across Arizona.

Construction on La Mesa Ridge began in mid‑March 2024, with the first buildings completed in time for the 2025 growing season. Phase 1 is scheduled for full completion in April 2026, following an approximately one‑year build timeline.

For more information:

Ashley Kaslin

Tanimura & Antle

Tel.: +1 (831) 214-7453

[email protected]

Quincie Gourley

Tanimura & Antle

Tel: +1 (831) 455-4048

[email protected]

www.taproduce.com