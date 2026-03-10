Karen White joins Grimmway Produce Group

Grimmway Produce Group (GPG) announced the appointment of Karen White as vice president of marketing operations.

White brings more than 15 years of marketing leadership in fresh food and consumer packaged goods, with expertise in brand strategy, new product launches, packaging design, and shopper-led omnichannel marketing.

She joins the company from Bolthouse Fresh Foods, where she served as vice president of marketing and led brand strategy, communications, digital platforms, packaging, and product commercialization. In that role, she built and scaled the marketing organization, led a full portfolio brand redesign across North America, and drove multiple innovation initiatives that expanded the company's product pipeline and category presence.

In her new role, White will oversee marketing operations supporting the company's brands, commercialization processes, and cross-functional collaboration across marketing, innovation, and sales.

© Grimmway Produce GroupKaren White

"Produce is one of the most important, and most competitive, categories in a grocery store," White said. "The real opportunity is bringing together innovation, clear branding, and shopper insight in a way that actually moves product off the shelf. I'm excited to bring my experience to the team and help build marketing systems that turn those strengths into scalable brand growth and meaningful innovation for both retailers and shoppers."

White's background spans enterprise brand development, omnichannel shopper marketing, and innovation commercialization. She has led large-scale portfolio redesigns, guided product innovation pipelines from concept to shelf, and built high-impact marketing teams designed to operate at the intersection of brand storytelling and measurable business performance.

"Karen understands that the best fresh produce marketing happens where innovation, clear branding, and real shopper behavior come together," said Tim Huffcutt, senior vice president of marketing & product innovation at Grimmway Produce Group. "She has a strong track record of building the operational systems that translate great products into real momentum at retail. As we continue expanding our portfolio and innovation pipeline, Karen's leadership will help ensure our brands connect with shoppers and deliver measurable growth for our retail partners."

White holds an MBA from California Polytechnic State University and dual bachelor's degrees from University of California, Berkeley. She has also completed executive marketing leadership training through the Chief Marketing Officer Program at Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

