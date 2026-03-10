CMA CGM revenue declines to US$54.4 billion in 2025

CMA CGM reported revenue of US$54.4 billion for the 2025 financial year, down 2.0% compared with 2024, mainly due to lower revenue from container shipping activities.

EBITDA reached US$10.6 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 19.4%, down 4.8 percentage points compared with the previous year.

The group continued to expand its logistics and terminal operations during the year, including the acquisition of Santos Brasil and investments in logistics companies Borusan Lojistik and Fagioli.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Saadé commented on the results.

"In an environment marked by significant geopolitical uncertainty, our Group delivered solid results in 2025, driven by the strong performance of our shipping lines.

The continued growth of our terminals and air freight operations, combined with our logistics activities, confirms the relevance of our model. It strengthens our agility and allows us to adjust our operations to the cycles of our industry.

In 2026, in a context of heightened tensions, particularly in the Middle East, our priority is clear: protecting our teams and adapting our operations to ensure our customers continue to receive a reliable and high-quality service. At the same time, we are pursuing our development, continuing to invest in our industrial assets and strengthening our global network."

The 2025 financial year took place during a period of gradual stabilisation in the shipping and logistics sectors. Global container trade volumes increased by more than 4% year-on-year, partly driven by regional trade and increased flows with emerging economies.

At the same time, global shipping capacity continued to expand, contributing to lower freight rates compared with 2024. Disruptions on major maritime routes, including the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, also affected shipping patterns and trade flows.

During 2025, CMA CGM took delivery of 27 vessels powered by liquefied natural gas and methanol. The company stated it has invested nearly US$30 billion in ships designed to operate on lower carbon fuels as part of its target to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. By 2030, the group expects more than 200 vessels in its fleet to be able to operate on fuels such as biomethane and biomethanol.

The group also invested US$2.5 billion in container terminal operations. CMA CGM currently operates 66 terminals across 40 countries.

Developments included terminal projects and investments in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Germany. The company also acquired Santos Brasil, a container terminal operator at the Port of Santos in Brazil.

In logistics, CEVA Logistics completed the acquisition of Borusan Lojistik in Turkey and signed an agreement to acquire Fagioli Group, which focuses on project logistics and heavy lift transport.

